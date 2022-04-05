Markets protected by retail investors: FM

“With fairness and objectivity, if the inflow of FDI remains unabated and India is the highest receiver of FDI since before covid and it continues significantly even during covid and subsequently also, that indicates that the money coming in is staying invested in this country, thereby creating jobs and prospects for us, and not FIIs and FPIs," the minister said. FIIs and FPIs may come and go but Indian retail investors have proven that any shock that may come because of these flows is now taken care of because of the shock-absorbing capacity that retail investors have brought to the market, Sitharaman said. “I think we as a House should stand up and appreciate the Indian retail investor who has invested a lot confidence in the stock market today in India," the minister said.

