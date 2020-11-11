Markets race ahead on vaccine boost

A bunch of coronavirus-battered stocks, ranging from airlines to hotels, surged on Tuesday, clawing back a part of their huge declines, amid exuberance that a vaccine for one of the deadliest diseases in history is finally within reach.

Investors piled on to stocks, led by banks and financial services, with renewed enthusiasm on expectations of a faster economic recovery worldwide. Severely beaten-down stocks, such as those tied to travel and leisure, movie theatres, and theme parks, along with retailers and restaurants, also surged as investors judged that a vaccine may soon return economic life to normal, adding to the festive cheer.

The BSE’s benchmark Sensex crossed the psychological level of 43,000 for the first time, hitting a record high of 43,316.44. The index rose 1.6% to end trading on Tuesday at 43,277.65. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index gained 1.36% to 12,631.10.

Equities around the globe gained as a combination of favourable factors, including the American election-related uncertainty, expectation of another round of stimulus measures in the US to boost the economy and the vaccine buoyed investors.

“Investors hoped the vaccine would help the economy recover at a much faster pace and, thus, turned their attention more towards economy-led sectors while profit-booking was seen in defensive sectors like IT and pharma," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to Nomura India, November has started on a positive note, led by higher power demand and improving mobility data. The brokerage said continued improvement in the Nomura India Business Resumption Index reflects the moderation in India’s pandemic curve, ongoing lockdown relaxations and festive demand.

View Full Image Sarvesh Kumar Sharma/Mint





“A successful vaccination drive will mean complete opening up of the economy and the most-affected sectors like travel will get a boost. More offices, malls, and recreation centres will open, and stocks associated with such themes will gain steam," Axis Securities said in a note on Tuesday.

Market sentiment is also being driven by a flush of liquidity from foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Analysts think the rally in equities is likely to continue for some time. In November, FIIs have invested $1.73 billion in Indian shares after an inflow of $2.5 billion in the previous month.

Abundant FII flows and a much better-than-expected quarterly results are providing support, Khemka said, adding banking and financials took the market to new highs, rallying as much as 20% in seven days, amid hopes of easing asset-quality concerns.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via