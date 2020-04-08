Indian stocks saw a massive rally on Tuesday, riding on optimism that the spread of the covid-19 outbreak may be slowing. Gains in global markets also fuelled Indian equities.

Markets in India surged nearly 9%, the biggest single-day gain since 18 May 2009. The Sensex ended at 30,067.21, up 2,476.26 points or 8.97%, while the 50-share Nifty index was at 8,792.20, up 708.40 points or 8.76%. Investors added ₹7.89 trillion of wealth.

Other Asian markets such as Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea rose around 2% each.

Globally, equity markets responded favourably to a slowing rate of new covid-19 cases, especially in the US and Europe, according to Gaurav Dua, head, capital market strategy and investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“The daily addition has dropped to below the 10% level in the last couple of days and is showing a flattening of the curve in hotspot countries such as Italy and Spain. However, it is too early to call the bottom. Deep corrections usually see bounces followed by waves of selling or correction. Importantly, the news turned positive after a long time and the breadth of the markets improved significantly, which is an encouraging change in itself," he said.

Investors are also building expectations to see increased foreign fund flow to India if MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index increases India’s weightage. From 1 April, India moved into a new regime on foreign limits where the foreign portfolio investment (FPI) limit has been raised. This change is an attempt to fix MSCI India’s low float compared to other markets. Given the lack of company-level foreign limit data, MSCI had decided to defer the implementation last month. However, India has now published the data to expedite this implementation.

“We estimate MSCI India’s weight in EM to rise by 55 basis points and India’s FIF (foreign inclusion factor) to rise from 0.39 to 0.42. We estimate that slightly less than a third of (the) current constituents will see an increase in their stock weights whenever MSCI considers this particular rebalancing. In our estimates, this would imply passive inflows of $1.3 billion," said Morgan Stanley.

Foreign fund inflow is critical for liquidity in Indian stock markets. A gush of foreign funds into equities is expected to drive the markets up. In 2020, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have dumped Indian shares worth $6.6 billion with an outflow of $504.29 million in April so far. Domestic institutional investors, which were net buyers of Indian shares worth ₹75,692.7 crore this year, have sold ₹223.80 crore in April so far.

India’s volatility index or VIX also dropped 5.86%, to 52.06. This month, the VIX has fallen 19.57% after an increase of 177.2% last month.

“While the indicators on selling intensity and price momentum have signalled a bottom, volatility and some breadth indicators have not yet confirmed this. As confirmed by record FII outflows, this bear market may have hit the point of capitulation on 20 March, but this is likely to be followed by a period of apathy and lower volatility where we reach a point of investor dismay on equity investment. Such conditions have typically marked final bottoms, which may not have occurred yet," said CLSA in a report on 2 April.

