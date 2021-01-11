Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Markets rally highlights bets on recovery
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders gather at a post on the floor of the NYSE during the DoorDash IPO, Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020. DoorDash shares soared 78% as the meal delivery service made its debut Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Markets rally highlights bets on recovery

5 min read . 12:48 PM IST Michael Wursthorn , The Wall Street Journal

  • Optimism about Covid-19 vaccines and stimulus prolong the 2020 stock boom, fueling worries that hot parts of the market are overextended

Investors are showing signs of increasing exuberance, reflecting optimism about a vaccine-fueled global recovery and the changed economics of the post-coronavirus world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% for the first week of 2021, marking its fourth-straight weekly gain despite a mob storming the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and a decline in nonfarm payrolls reported Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.