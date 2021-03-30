Mumbai: Benchmark Indian indices ended with robust gains on Tuesday, mirroring global markets. Continuing its gains to the second consecutive session, the Sensex rallied by 1,128 points or 2.3%, the most since 2 February, to 50,136.58. The broader index, Nifty surged 337.80 points or 2.33% to 14,845.10.

The strong surge in the stock markets was a welcome change after rising covid-19 cases amid a second wave had kept Indian markets on the boil. The Sensex is down 3.41% from its March high, while the Nifty is down 3.2%.

"BSE IT, Metal, Healthcare and FMCG indices took the lead. Major Asian and European markets had a positive session – while select few like Taiwan’s weighted index and Germany’s Dax index surged to fresh all-time highs. The Dow Jones Futures are also trading higher at fresh all-time highs, indicating a positive start in US markets today," Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities said.

The unblocking of the Suez Canal and an expected unveiling of a major $3 trillion spending plan by the US President Biden buoyed sentiments on the street, he added.

HDFC Bank was the lead gainer among Sensex stocks, rising by 4.11%. HCL Tech rose by 3.91%, Infosys by 3.69% and NTPC by 3.6%. Gains in Nestle India, HDFC, PowerGrid, TCS, HUL, Reliance and ICICI Bank also supported the rally. On the other hand, M&M, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were the laggards.

"Markets opened firm on strong global cues with Joe Biden slated to announce his $ 3 trillion Infra Package. Investors shrugged off the rising coronavirus cases in few states as the GOI prepares for a vaccine rollout on a larger scale. Steel & IT stocks led the bull charge while FMCG stocks joined the party in late afternoon trade as the Sensex scaled past 50k," S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities, said.

All sectoral indices ended on a positive note with BSE IT, Teck, Metal, Healthcare, FMCG, basic materials and finance indices rallying up to 3.51%. Broader midcap and smallcap indices surged up to 1.30%.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that Indian markets are likely to track global cues in this truncated week of trade. “All eyes will be on US President who is due to deliver a speech on Wednesday unveiling his new $3 trillion infrastructure plan as part of his "Build Back Better" agenda."

Among Asian markets Korea's KOSPI index gained 1.12%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.84% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.62%. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with significant gains in mid-session deals, DAX and CAC 40 index gained 0.66% and 0.50% respectively, while FTSE 100 was trading flat.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.34% lower at $64.11 a barrel. The rupee slumped by 70 paise to close at nearly a one-month low of 73.38 against the dollar.

"Also with the financial year ending, investors would now focus on upcoming quarterly results which would begin in the next 10-15 days. On the other hand, concerns over the fast spreading 2nd wave of covid in India continues to remain. Overall markets are likely to remain in a consolidative mode for some time awaiting for fresh positive triggers. Hence investors would do well by gradually accumulating good quality companies on any declines in the market". he added.

Stock markets were shut on Monday on account of Holi and will again be closed for trading on Friday.

