Markets rebound but volatility to continue led by FPI selling

Experts, however, maintain caution and expect the volatility to continue amid high crude prices, adverse currency movement, geopolitical uncertainties and also the continued selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPI)
Benchmark Indian indices broke a four-day losing streak to close in the green on Tuesday. Volatility persisted and the trends in other Asian markets remained weak, but the rebound in global indices during the latter part of the day helped markets. There was some select buying in certain sectors and stocks that added to gains. The favourable exit poll results in the domestic arena have also lifted domestic sentiments.
Experts, however, maintain caution and expect the volatility to continue amid high crude prices, adverse currency movement, geopolitical uncertainties and also the continued selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPI).
The Nifty and Sensex ended the day with gains of 0.95% and 1.10% respectively.
The Asian markets such as Nikkei, Taiwan, Shanghai Composite, Jakarta Composite, and Hang Seng closed 0.8- 2.35% lower on Tuesday.
“Indian markets, along with global equities, continued to see volatility after Russia and Ukraine’s third round of talks failed to achieve any significant outcome," said Siddhartha Khemka, head, retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Khemka attributed the rebound and respite in the second half of the day to short covering in the domestic market and the recovery in global markets. “Domestic indices reversed their trend and traded with gains led by export-oriented sectors such as pharma and IT, which witnessed buying interest as the rupee fell to its record lows," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. Favourable exit poll results of Assembly elections and low-level buying seen in mid and small caps also added optimism in the domestic market, Nair said.
The FPIs continue to remain net sellers, with global risk-off sentiment prevailing. FIIs have sold equity worth ₹99,670.7 crore worth of equity during 2022 till 7 March. The domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth ₹81,943.43 crore during 2022. The provisional figures on BSE for 8 March indicated FII sales at ₹8,142.60 crore while DIIs bought equities worth ₹6,489.59 crore.
The FII selling is likely to continue, experts said. The volumes too remain high. The FII selling may reduce if some stability in global markets settles in, said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd. The expected rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and concerns on withdrawal of economic stimulus had been leading to outflows and redemptions by global funds over the past few months.
