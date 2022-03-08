Markets rebound but volatility to continue led by FPI selling

“Indian markets, along with global equities, continued to see volatility after Russia and Ukraine’s third round of talks failed to achieve any significant outcome," said Siddhartha Khemka, head, retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Khemka attributed the rebound and respite in the second half of the day to short covering in the domestic market and the recovery in global markets. “Domestic indices reversed their trend and traded with gains led by export-oriented sectors such as pharma and IT, which witnessed buying interest as the rupee fell to its record lows," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. Favourable exit poll results of Assembly elections and low-level buying seen in mid and small caps also added optimism in the domestic market, Nair said.