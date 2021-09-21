Markets rebound, gain 1% as investor sentiment improves

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, “The Nifty ended higher aided by a late surge as global markets seemed to be recovering from contagion fears based on troubles at Evergrande. After a sell-off in the morning session, global indices recovered as traders reassessed risks from China’s crackdown on the real-estate sector and looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Recovery in oil prices from the previous day's heavy selling, as investors grew more confident that contagion from the distress of debt-saddled Chinese developer Evergrande would be limited also helped sentiments."