Markets rebound on foreign vaccines hopes to curb covid-19

“Valuations are no more cheap, Nifty trades at a price to earnings (PE) of 22 times and 19.5 times for FY22 and FY23 against a five year average of 24. Nifty has historically traded at a premium to MSCI Emerging Markets Index, currently it trades at 10 year average of the premium. But what is heartening is the earnings per share (EPS) growth of Nifty at 60% for FY22 (coming from low base of FY21) and further 16% in FY23. This growth estimates will keep the market in good stead," said Centrum Broking Limited in a 12 April note.

