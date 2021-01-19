Markets rebound on hopes of more foreign liquidity

Global shares climbed on Tuesday ahead of Janet Yellen’s Treasury Secretary confirmation speech, in which she is expected to bolster the case for heavy fiscal stimulus in the world’s largest economy. Yellen is expected to tell the Senate Finance Committee that the government must “act big" with its next coronavirus relief package, according to her prepared statement seen by Reuters. Concerns that pandemic lockdowns could slow the road to economic recovery faded into the background as markets prepared for possible positive surprises from the earnings season in global markets.

