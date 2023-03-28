On Nifty 50, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities also said, the index remained mostly range bound as the market participants stayed low. The benchmark Nifty continued to remain below the critical moving average. The momentum oscillator is in bearish crossover, indicating bearish momentum. Going forward, the sentiment is likely to remain weak until it remains below 17250. Sell on rally will most likely remain popular among the traders. On the lower end, 16950–16900 may act as immediate support, below which the index may fall down to 16750 over the short term.