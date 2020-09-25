Markets recoup losses, climb over 2% on hopes of govt measures

Mumbai: Expectations of some more booster package by the government to uplift demand ahead of festive season fuelled relief rally on Friday. Recouping losses, benchmark indices climbed over 2% whole buying in global peers improved sentiment among investors. The BSE Sensex ended at 37,388.66, up 835.06 points or 2.28%. The Nifty was at 11,050.25, up 244.70 points or 2.26%.

Markets in other parts of the globe were mostly higher. Equities in Korea, Japan and Australia edged higher.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services the relief rally was based on the hope of more stimulus measures by the government. “Inspite of the rally seen today, the market is expected to remain volatile and directionless in the absence of solid triggers. Global cues will continue to be in focus as resurgence in virus cases around the world, leads to more restrictions and more pressure on the economic recovery," he said.

Media reports suggested that the government is preparing another round of stimulus measures to boost consumption and demand as the economy is reeling due to covid-19 disruption.

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Friday reaffirmed India’s sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade with stable outlook. The rating agency expects India’s GDP to contract 9% in FY21 before bouncing back to grow at around 10% in FY22. It, however, said that worsening weak fiscal settings will constrain the government’s ability to aid the economy.

In the week ahead, markets will be watching out for Reserve Bank of India monetary policy review. The central bank is widely expected to continue prioritising growth over inflation in its commentary and maintain an accommodative policy stance. From bond markets’ prospective, RBI’s view on inflation will be a crucial factor to watch. Markets will also look out for some clarity on the RBI’s plan to monetise the rising pile of government debt.

Meanwhile, India rupee closed at 73.61 up 0.39% against the US dollar on Friday.

Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said: “Rupee rose in the first half of the session following recovery in domestic equities but gains remained capped as the dollar strengthened against its major crosses. On the domestic front, focus will be on fiscal deficit number that will be released next week and widening deficit could keep the rupee weighed down."

