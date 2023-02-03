Markets recover amid mixed trends in global markets, Sensex gains 900 pts
- BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 909.64 points or 1.52 per cent to settle at 60,841.88, while NSE Nifty advanced 243.65 points or 1.38 per cent to end at 17,854.05.
Benchmark indices closed with gains on Friday amid a volatile session. The Indian equities closed higher on Friday as Sensex gained 909.64 points while Nifty 50 advanced by 243.65 points.
