Markets recover nearly 5% led by financial stocks, recovery in global shares aid

Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy and Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, “The likelihood of a possible second wave of the coronavirus infections in the US, along with the US Federal Reserve’s grim growth outlook for the year has stoked risk aversion globally, and that has put pressure on the rupee. Still, the rupee is seen facing lot of resilience around 76.60 mark and could reverse this trend unless it does not fall below 76.60. It looks like the RBI is keen to maintain the rupee in a 75.50 to 76.00 band, and that should give rupee bulls some breather."