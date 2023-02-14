Markets recover strongly with Nifty surpassing 17,900; FIIs continue buying for 3 days straight
- Sensex rose by 600.42 points or 0.99% to end at 61,032.26. While Nifty 50 soared by 158.95 points or 0.89% to close at 17,929.85. Bank Nifty gained by 366.15 points or 0.89% to finish at 41,648.35.
Indian markets recovered strongly on Tuesday after two consecutive days of selloffs. Nifty surpassed the hurdle of 17,900 levels, while Sensex stayed above the psychological mark of 61,000. Banking stocks were the star performers followed by IT stocks. Strong buying in heavyweight Reliance Industries also contributed to the upside. Domestic equities reacted to key economic indicators and positive global cues. Also, FIIs continued their buying spree in the equities further lifting momentum. Rupee, however, edged lower ahead of US inflation data.
