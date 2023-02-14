At the interbank forex market, the rupee shrugged off the bullish tone in domestic equities and dipped marginally against the US dollar to end at 82.7550 compared to the previous day's print of 82.7175 per dollar. The local unit witnessed a low-volume session as investors waited for US inflation data which is scheduled to be announced later in the day. However, rupee forward-premiums picked up tracking higher-than-expected India inflation data for January. The 1-year rupee implied forward rate climbed to 2.12%.