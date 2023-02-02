Markets remain nervous on Adani saga; IT, FMCG saves the day
- Although Sensex gained for the fourth-consecutive day, and Nifty 50 witnessed a mixed performance throughout the week, room for upside has been capped with billionaire Gautam Adani's group stocks nosediving.
More than external factors, the deep red in Adani stocks has dampened the mood in the Indian market. Although Sensex gained for the fourth-consecutive day, and Nifty 50 witnessed a mixed performance throughout the week, room for upside has been capped with billionaire Gautam Adani's group stocks nosediving. Thursday faced the same heat and this time withdrawal of ₹20,000 crore worth of follow-on-public offer (FPO) played a key role.
