Indian markets were hit with volatility on Friday as investors remained cautious about a gradual increase in global interest rates at a faster pace than anticipated. The markets swung around 2% before ending the volatile session with marginal gains.

The BSE Sensex was up 21.12 points or 0.04% at 52,344.45 while the Nifty edged 8.05 points or 0.05% lower at15,683.35.

“Weak global cues led Indian equities to see profit booking in the last couple of days. Depreciating rupee in recent periods, higher crude prices and inflation could be near term overhangs for the market. Nifty corrected around 0.8% for the week as the slight hawkish stance of the federal reserve in the latest FOMC meeting weighed on sentiments," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities said.

Overall, markets were down nearly 1% this week, eroding investor wealth by ₹3.78 trillion.

Analysts are also cautious that with the US inflation rising to 5%, the global financial markets may become jittery, creating weakening pressures on the Indian rupee. The US Federal Reserve’s hint of policy normalisation is also expected to hit foreign fund flows which have been driving emerging markets like India.

According to UBS analysts, while some impact on India price to earnings (PE) multiples is inevitable whenever global liquidity/Fed action tightens, the bigger compression could coincide with Indian government bond tightening which is likely only gradual over the next 24 months. A full blown contraction in multiples might not occur until there is a hit to risk appetite from an external shock or panic event (AAA spreads rising), it said.

UBS said that while global liquidity factors (and Fed action) do matter, the global brokerage firm is keeping an eye on factors closer to home, such as RBI action, Indian government bond movements, and household savings. “Our fixed income strategist believes that while there are growing inflation/policy normalisation risks, rise in IGB yields should be quite orderly. The team expects 10-year IGB yields to rise only gradually from current levels to 6.50%/6.75% by end FY22 and FY23 respectively, as RBI starts normalising policy," it said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped $8 billion into Indian equities so far this year while benchmark indices have been hitting record highs. Domestic institutional investors including mutual funds, pension funds and banks are net sellers of Indian shares worth ₹12752.87 crore in this year so far while they have offloaded ₹2784.5 crore in June.

Rupen Rajguru, Head of Equity Investments and Strategy, Julius Baer believes that India's earnings recovery story will continue to be at the forefront and will attract FII flows. “Over the years domestic investors have gained significant strength and will continue to be pillars of support for the markets. Besides this the domestic retail direct investment has picked up significant momentum over the last couple of years which can cushion the markets against any FII outflows."

