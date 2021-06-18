UBS said that while global liquidity factors (and Fed action) do matter, the global brokerage firm is keeping an eye on factors closer to home, such as RBI action, Indian government bond movements, and household savings. “Our fixed income strategist believes that while there are growing inflation/policy normalisation risks, rise in IGB yields should be quite orderly. The team expects 10-year IGB yields to rise only gradually from current levels to 6.50%/6.75% by end FY22 and FY23 respectively, as RBI starts normalising policy," it said.

