Markets rise 1% as softer US inflation print reduces risk of US rate hikes in near term, advances rate cut expectations
Stock Market Today- The softening of US inflation and lower India inflation encouraged markets. The lower US inflation reduces risks of US rate cuts in near term, the job market data and inflation will still need to be watched for. Analysts however expect the rate cut expectations may get preponed
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message