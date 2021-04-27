Indian markets ended higher for the second day in a row on Tuesday as optimism that the US decision to offer vaccine support will aid the nation’s effort to control the world’s largest surge in coronavirus infections helped sentiments. The US response comes after UK, France and Germany also pledged aid to India over the weekend.

In the last two days, benchmark BSE Sensex gained 1065.69 points or 2.23% while the 50-share Nifty added 267.20 points or 1.86% despite the lingering concerns of rapidly rising coronavirus cases in the country.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex was up 557.63 points or 1.15% to end at 48,944.14. The Nifty jumped 168.05 points or 1.16% closing at 14,653.05. Markets in other region of Asia Pacific were mostly mixed.

“Global markets were muted as investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy outcome on Wednesday. On the domestic side, the Nifty rallied for the second day in a row as the number of fresh covid cases declined and many countries came forward to extend their help towards India in fighting the pandemic," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Khemka feels that Indian markets are likely to remain volatile as the earnings season gets in full swing while covid-19 cases continue rise as the markets are continuously reacting to government’s course of action along with progress on vaccination drive. “Investors would actively track management commentaries in their post result concalls, given the current pandemic situation. Global markets would be cautious ahead of the US Fed’s monetary policy outcome on Wednesday. Even US President Joe Biden is expected to spell out his infrastructure spending plan, and the tax hikes to pay for it which could set the market tone for near term," he said.

Investors will be keenly watching the US Federal Reserve's commentary on economy as it kicks off its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The Fed outlook on rates will also be a crucial factor impacting the money flowing to Indian equities as foreign institutional investors have turned net sellers of Indian shares first time in six months.

Even as the second wave has continued to worsen, analysts at BofA Securities feel that the markets are likely to look beyond the short-term pain. “Despite lockdowns, consensus Nifty FY22 earnings per share (EPS) is up 3% since March end. We see the street revising down its estimates during the on-going earnings season. That said, with cases likely to peak and vaccine approvals/expansion gaining traction, we think investors are likely to look beyond the short-term pain," said BofA Securities in a note on 27 April.

As of April 25, Nomura India Business Resumption Index has registered the steepest weekly fall in over a year to reach 24 percentage points below pre-pandemic normal. The index tracks a weekly dashboard to capture a host of ultra high-frequency data.

“We also see signs of the economic pain spreading to the wider economy, although the real economic impact still appears small compared to covid’s first wave and other indicators such as labour force participation rate have remained resilient. With more states extending restrictions, sequential momentum is likely to remain weak over the next month, hurting gross domestic product (GDP) growth in second quarter of 2020," said Nomura.

Delhi has extended its lockdown by seven more days, while Karnataka has announced a fortnight of complete lockdown.

