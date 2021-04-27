Markets rise 2% in two days as foreign vaccine aid boosts sentiment

Khemka feels that Indian markets are likely to remain volatile as the earnings season gets in full swing while covid-19 cases continue rise as the markets are continuously reacting to government’s course of action along with progress on vaccination drive. “Investors would actively track management commentaries in their post result concalls, given the current pandemic situation. Global markets would be cautious ahead of the US Fed’s monetary policy outcome on Wednesday. Even US President Joe Biden is expected to spell out his infrastructure spending plan, and the tax hikes to pay for it which could set the market tone for near term," he said.