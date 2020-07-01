Markets rise 20% in April-June; biggest quarterly rally since 2009

The stock market rally is led by hope and liquidity and hence may not be sustainable if the ground realities of economic activities do not improve over time, according to Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management. “It may take another three months to accurately estimate the impact of the pandemic and the shutdown and another three months to discern the positive impact of the measures taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India on economic growth, demand, and employment. If the numbers do not come up to the anticipated levels, which it is quite likely, it may result in disappointment and could lead to a corrective downward movement," he said.