Markets rise as focus shifts to RBI policy, earnings season; smallcap stocks outperform2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:36 PM IST
- Markets witnessed upside as focus shifts to RBI policy and corporate earnings season. Oil & Gas stocks were under pressure after OPEC+ production cut, while auto stocks rallied driven by monthly sales figures. Smallcap stocks outperformed.
Markets witnessed positive performance on Monday, however, the gains were capped as investors were split between concerns of inflationary pressure after the production cut by OPEC+ and RBI's monetary policy outcomes. Also, the upside comes from some comfort after India's manufacturing PMI exceeded the street's expectations. Smallcap stocks were top performers. Oil and gas stocks are under pressure.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×