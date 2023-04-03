Going ahead, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "the nifty is holding a bullish pattern on daily charts, and it is continuously producing a higher bottom shape on intraday charts, which is mostly favorable. The market structure is positive in our opinion, but owing to briefly overbought conditions, we could see some profit taking at higher levels. Buying on dips and selling on rallies would be the best course of action for traders at the moment. In the near future, the index's important support and resistance levels will be 17300–17250 and 17500–17550 respectively."

