Markets rise but FIIs still offload equities, sold over 10,474 cr in 6 days

Although the Indian market halted its eighth consecutive day of selling on the first day of March, foreign institutional investors continued to be net sellers. FIIs have offloaded equities for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday. Together, the selloff from FIIs is more than ₹10,474 crore in domestic equities. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have offloaded the losses.

As per NSE data, on Wednesday, FII buying value stood at ₹6,953.43 crore and the selling value was at ₹7,378.31 crore --- an outflow of ₹424.88 crore in Indian stocks during the day.

On the other hand, DII buying value came in at ₹5,918.73 crore while selling value stood at ₹4,420.07 crore --- registering an inflow of a whopping ₹1,498.66 crore.

On Wednesday, Sensex surged by 448.96 points or 0.76% to end at 59,411.08. While Nifty 50 closed at 17,450.90 up by 146.95 points or 0.85%. This would be the first rally in the market after selling pressure for eight consecutive days.

Talking about current market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "the Indian market was oversold and needed encouraging domestic triggers to show signs of revival. The manufacturing PMI reported was better than predicted at 55.3, even though India's Q3 FY23 GDP statistics came in slightly below expectations at 4.4%. Solid global markets, bolstered by strong Chinese manufacturing data, also ignited optimism in the domestic market."

On the previous day, FIIs selling was at ₹4,559.21 crore, however, DIIs buying was at ₹4,609.87 crore.

FIIs who have continued to sell since February 22nd, 2023, have cumulatively sold around ₹10,474.01 crore from Indian equities. At the same time, DIIs have consistently invested in the market for the past six days with a cumulative inflow of ₹11,698.79 crore.

Overall, in February month, FIIs outflow stood at ₹11,090.64 crore while DIIs inflow came in at ₹19,239.28 crore.

For Thursday's trading session, Rohan Shah-head technical analyst at Stoxbox said, "tomorrow's market should support this higher high candle without breaking the 200 DMA level for an uptrend, it should not test the 200 DMA again to sustain the uptrend. Intraday traders can look for long opportunities only above the resistance level of 17,510 & the price should sustain above 17,510 for 15 minutes to confirm long. Traders can look for fresh shorts only if nifty breaks the 17,250 level & remains below for 15 min to confirm short."

Also, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, technically, the structure is shifting its momentum towards the bears, and the immediate support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,350 levels which is the Budget day low. In case prices drift below these levels, then 17,050 – 17,000 will be on the cards. Only a sustained close above the 17,750- 17,800 zone is likely to trigger bullish momentum toward the 18,100 – 18,200 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.