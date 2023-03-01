Markets rise but FIIs still offload equities, sold over ₹10,474 cr in 6 days
- FIIs who have continued to sell since February 22nd, 2023, have cumulatively sold around ₹10,474.01 crore from Indian equities. At the same time, DIIs have consistently invested in the market for the past six days with a cumulative inflow of ₹11,698.79 crore.
Although the Indian market halted its eighth consecutive day of selling on the first day of March, foreign institutional investors continued to be net sellers. FIIs have offloaded equities for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday. Together, the selloff from FIIs is more than ₹10,474 crore in domestic equities. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have offloaded the losses.
