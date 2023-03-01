Markets rise but FIIs still offload equities, sold over 10,474 cr in 6 days

For Thursday's trading session, Rohan Shah-head technical analyst at Stoxbox said, "tomorrow's market should support this higher high candle without breaking the 200 DMA level for an uptrend, it should not test the 200 DMA again to sustain the uptrend. Intraday traders can look for long opportunities only above the resistance level of 17,510 & the price should sustain above 17,510 for 15 minutes to confirm long. Traders can look for fresh shorts only if nifty breaks the 17,250 level & remains below for 15 min to confirm short."

