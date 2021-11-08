Markets rise nearly 1% as macro trends show economic recovery

“By now chairman Jerome Powell may sound a tad too much like a broken record in the ears of the market: "inflation is elevated, largely reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory", and “an easing of supply constraints are expected to support continued gains in economic activity and employment as well as a reduction in inflation". In the market’s mind, the committee seems to lack sufficient urgency when it comes to the stickiness of inflation.“The “full employment" narrative may prove to be too vague and the market may press the Fed for firmer communications in the form of higher rates at the long end, leading to some bear steepening," Vernier said. By the first or second quarter of next year, at the latest, Barclays see a continuation of the flattening trend, driven by higher two-year rates.