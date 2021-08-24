Lifted by buying in global equities, Indian markets continued climbing for second consecutive sessions. The benchmark indices gained nearly 1% on Tuesday amid widespread investor optimism.

The BSE Sensex gained 403.19 points or 0.73% at ended at 55,958.98 while Nifty was up 128.15 points or 0.78% at 16,624.60.

Shares in other Asia-Pacific region gained as U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine lifted investor sentiment. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 2.46% higher while China’s Shanghai composite rose 1.07%, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.8% and South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.6%.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, globally, markets were positive after witnessing sharp fall in previous week. “Sentiment were also helped by the government’s announcement of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) on Monday through which the government will list out its infrastructure assets worth around ₹6 lakh crore to be given to the private sector over the next four years on long term lease," he said.

Going ahead, global cues including the all-important US Fed's Jackson Hole symposium, will be closely watched for further market direction. Market has been witnessing a rotation from mid to large caps – a phenomena we believe could continue in the near term given the sharp outperformance of the broader market in the last 18 months, Khemka said.

India volatility index or India VIX was down 3.6% closing at 13.19 indicating that nervous and anxiety among investors have eased off significantly.

“Benchmark indices witnessed high volatility in recent period especially after Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, which indicated likelihood of reversal of monthly asset purchase programme by the end of this year," said Binod Modi, head strategy, Reliance Securities.

While concerns over global growth due to recent rise in delta variant Coronavirus cases in different parts of the world continues to persist, Modi believes that underlying strength of domestic market remains intact.

Various economic indicators show that business activities resumption has sustained. “The swift and steady recovery post the second covid wave of infections has been led by sustained state-level easing of restrictions and Google mobility regaining all of it’s lost ground since February 2021, especially for categories such as retail and recreation, transit stations and parks," said QuantEco Research.

However, heading into the festive season, there is a risk of third wave of infections as social interactions normalize. Improving vaccine coverage remains critical, basis a mix of upping supplies and enhancing vaccine acceptancy.

