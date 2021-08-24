Markets rise nearly 1% on global buying support

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, globally, markets were positive after witnessing sharp fall in previous week. “Sentiment were also helped by the government’s announcement of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) on Monday through which the government will list out its infrastructure assets worth around ₹6 lakh crore to be given to the private sector over the next four years on long term lease," he said.

