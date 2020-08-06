Markets rise on RBI boosters to uplift economy, bank stocks rally

Markets continued to rise on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India left key interest rates unchanged and mainatined its accommodative stance. The slew of measures announced by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to boost the sagging economy cheered the stock market investors. Resumption of business activities after the covid-induced nationwide lockdown also lifted the investors’ sentiment.

At 1:30 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 38,132.42, up 469.09 points or 1.25%. The 50-share index Nifty advanced 136.95 points or 1.23% to 11,238.60. BSE Bankex and BSE Finance rising over 1.5% each were among top sectoral gainers.

Banking stocks, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, RBL Bank, Axis Bank and Federal Bank were top gainers on the BSE Bankex.

Among the newly announced measures, the central bank has formed a panel for suggesting resolution parameters while stressed MSMEs are eligible for debt restructuring.

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services the pause in policy rates and accommodative stance reflects the central bank's concern about inflation which it feels has risk on the upside.

“The RBI Governor's remark on the disconnect between the financial market and the real economy is a reflection of the central bank's concern about the exuberance in the market. The central bank has preferred to play it safe with a pause even while reiterating that further space is available for more monetary action. The setting up of KV Kamath committee to advise on resolutions is an excellent decision," Vijayakumar said.

The RBI has also increased loan-to-value on gold loan to 90%. Das added the the RBI has reviewed priority sector loan norms and that the central bank is mindful of need for stability of financial sector. “The RBI will take more steps to enhance liquidity aid for financial markets. The RBI will further ease financial stress caused by covid-19 disruptions," Das said in a statement. He also said that the mutual fund industry has stablislised since the Franklin Templeton issue. In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had closed six of its debt schemes due to liquidity issues.

To enhance liquidity the RBI has also sanctioned ₹10,000 crore to NABARD and National Hosuing Bank (NHB) at repo rate.

