Markets rise on RBI boosters to uplift economy, bank stocks rally

The RBI has also increased loan-to-value on gold loan to 90%. Das added the the RBI has reviewed priority sector loan norms and that the central bank is mindful of need for stability of financial sector. “The RBI will take more steps to enhance liquidity aid for financial markets. The RBI will further ease financial stress caused by covid-19 disruptions," Das said in a statement. He also said that the mutual fund industry has stablislised since the Franklin Templeton issue. In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had closed six of its debt schemes due to liquidity issues.