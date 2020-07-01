Markets rise over 1% as macro data signals gradual recovery in economy

However, S Hariharan, Head - Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services said foreign institutional activity has turned meaningfully towards selling over the last few sessions. For the last 5 days, they have sold $2 billion across cash equities, stock futures and index futures. “This has coincided with an increase in geopolitical newsflow, which poses a significant risk to passive flows. Q1 results starting next week would present a true picture of the impact of the pandemic on corporate earnings," he added.