The Economic Survey of financial year 2022 presented in Lok Sabha on Monday boosted investor confidence driving equities higher. The BSE Sensex gained 813.94 points or 1.42% ending at 58,014.17 while the 50-share index Nifty surged 237.90 points or 1.39% at 17,339.85.

Markets in other Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher while those in China and South Korea were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. The Nikkei in Japan and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1%.

According to Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services taking positive cues from global markets and favourable takeaways from the economic survey report, the market rallied ahead of the budget day with all major sectors in the green. “The major macro indicators of the survey gave confidence that the country is well placed to face future challenges with GDP growth for FY23 projected at 8-8.5%. Global markets turned positive backed by gains in the US market as investors ignored geopolitical disturbances and turned their eye towards strong earnings numbers from tech firms."

The Economic Survey for 2021-22 expects gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 9.2% this year and 8% to 8.5% in FY-23, expressing concerns about the implications of inflation and energy prices. The survey also mentioned risks such as covid, inflation the cycle of liquidity withdrawal being initiated by major central banks.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Limited feels that economic growth for FY23 appears to have built in a cushion for any disruption caused by future waves of covid, even as preparedness of economic agents has improved amidst the insurance offered by the bouquet of social safety nets. “The continued thrust to government capex portended by the economic survey is enthusing, as it offers the best likelihood of instigating a durable growth recovery. This is in line with our own view that the upcoming budget must fully allocate the amount of capital spending that can realistically be absorbed in FY2023," she said.

However, Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist, Crisil Research believes that there are downside risks to the growth outlook of 8-8.5% largely from external factors – high crude prices and reversal of monetary policy by systemically important central banks. “The survey highlights the strong external position with the current account deficit under check and low levels of short-term external debt. This has made India a bit resilient to Fed actions than during 2013-14. But any further surprises from the Fed can create volatility in an environment of rising crude prices and heightened geopolitical risks. The survey rightly flags risks to inflation, which if they play out, can lead to faster normalization of monetary policy," Joshi added.

As all eyes are now on the Union budget on Tuesday. Some of the sectors that are likely to remain in focus are capital goods, infrastructure, housing, real estate and PSU Banks.

Key budget announcements on infra, capex, divestment and government policies to spur demand and create jobs in the economy will be watched out by market investors on Tuesday.

However, Indian markets have missed the pre-budget rally, falling nearly 2% in the month to the Union budget. This compares to a rise of 2% in a month to the budget last year.

Decline in Indian markets is mostly led by heavy sell-off by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) due to winding up of policy stimulus by US Federal Reserve. In January alone, FIIs have dumped Indian shares worth $3.79 billion highest since March 2020 when they were net sellers of $8.38 billion in a single month. In last four months, FIIs have drained $8.63 billion worth of Indian equities. In contrast, domestic institutional investors have shown resilience. DIIs have pumped in ₹18279.75 crore in shares in this year so far.

