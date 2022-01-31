Markets rise over 1%, FIIs sell most in Jan since covid outbreak

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Limited feels that economic growth for FY23 appears to have built in a cushion for any disruption caused by future waves of covid, even as preparedness of economic agents has improved amidst the insurance offered by the bouquet of social safety nets. “The continued thrust to government capex portended by the economic survey is enthusing, as it offers the best likelihood of instigating a durable growth recovery. This is in line with our own view that the upcoming budget must fully allocate the amount of capital spending that can realistically be absorbed in FY2023," she said.