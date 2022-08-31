Markets roar back as Fed effect fades

Markets roar back as Fed effect fades2 min read . 01:14 AM IST
- Nifty gains 2.6% with all constituents in green; rupee gains 50 paise
- The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 1,564 points, or 2.7%, to hit 59,537 on Tuesday
MUMBAI :Indian indices rose the most in more than three months as investors piled into stocks, returning to buy the dips after Monday’s selloff triggered by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish tone on interest rates.
Investors saw their wealth increase by ₹5.72 trillion on Tuesday as the BSE Sensex surged 1,564 points, or 2.7%, to hit 59,537, and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty gained 2.58% to 17,759.30. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased a provisional ₹4,165.86 crore worth of shares. It was the biggest gain for the indices since 20 May.
The FPI buying strengthened the rupee by 50 paise to 79.46 against the dollar, its biggest daily gain in a year.
Such was the bullish tone that all Nifty and Sensex constituents closed in the green. Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance led the gains on the Nifty, rising 5.44% and 4.91% each. They were followed by IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and Tata Motors, which rose between 4% and 5%.
The leaders among sectoral indices included Nifty Realty, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank, all of which rose more than 3% as the risk-on sentiment resumed.
“The global chaos is benefiting India, with manufacturing exports set to jump amid high global prices of energy," said Vikas Khemani, co-founder of Carnelian Asset Advisors. “This has put our stock markets in a sweet spot where even huge selling by FIIs was absorbed by DIIs between October 2021 and June this year, helping India stand out as a global outperformer."
Even the futures market saw fresh bullish bets by traders, with the open interest of the September Nifty futures contract rising almost 8% as the contract price rose by 452 points.
“Rise in open interest accompanied by a rise in price signals the formation of bullish positions," said Pritesh Mehta, senior vice-president at Yes Securities. “Indian markets have outperformed global indices as we decoupled earlier. But at such high levels, we will have to see how much longer the decoupling can sustain."
Mehta expects the market to face resistance at 18,000 and garner support at 17,500, followed by 17,000. To be sure, provisional data indicates that DIIs booked profits at higher levels, selling shares worth ₹656.72 crore.
“Today’s rebound indicates the domestic economy’s resilience compared to its global peers," said Vinod Nair, research head at Geojit Financial Services. “Although the markets are currently at premium valuations, continued support from foreign investors aided domestic stocks to inch higher. Sectors in sync with the progress of the domestic economy should be able to do well compared with the rest."
On the rupee, options traders on NSE have built positions, which indicate strong support for the local unit at 79.75 and 80 levels, with resistance creeping in at 79.50.
When the rupee strengthens, FIIs gain as they get more dollars when remitting funds back to their countries of origin.