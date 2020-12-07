Markets scale fresh record high amid global investors anxiety

“Global cues were weak as rising tension between the US and China dampened sentiments. Investors were also worried as continued surge in coronavirus cases globally has forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in Southern California in the US. On the domestic side, progress on the covid vaccine led to the extension of the rally despite weak global cues. Serum Institute of India said it had made the first formal application for emergency use approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Daily virus cases in India have stayed below 50,000 for a month, despite a busy festival season, which is adding to the positivity," said Siddhartha Khemka, head retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd