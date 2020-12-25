Markets see best stretch of weekly gains since 2018

Indian stock markets surged on Thursday, recouping nearly 3% from the sell-off on Monday. The BSE Sensex ended at 46,973.54, up 529.36 points or 1.14%. The Nifty closed at 13,749.25, up 148.15 points or 1.09%. Despite a harsh sell-off on Monday, the markets made the longest stretch of weekly gains at least since 2018.

Global markets were supportive with South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Taiwan’s Topix index gaining 0.5-2%. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore closed early for Christmas Eve on Thursday.

“The government’s plan to get logistics ready to vaccinate frontline health workers in the first phase boosted investor sentiments. The momentum in European markets on hopes of a Brexit deal also helped Indian indices to trade higher; financials and pharma sector contributed in the rally. Volatility noticed at the start of the week vanished by the end of the week as concern over the new strain of virus reduced and because of development on the US stimulus and vaccination," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Domestic equity markets were volatile during the week, as investors were concerned about the new strain of the covid-19 virus found in the UK.

“With lockdowns being enforced in many parts of Europe and the UK, there were some renewed concerns among foreign institutional investors (FIIs). On the global front, US markets remained buoyant ahead of the Christmas break as investors cheered a potential Brexit deal and signs of an economic recovery. US data showed lower jobless claims and an uptick in new orders for durable goods," said Shibani Sircar Kurian, executive vice president and head of equity research, Kotak Mutual Fund.

FIIs have been driving the domestic markets higher with a net inflow of more than $2 billion in Indian shares in December so far after pumping in a record $9.55 billion in November. FIIs are expected to keep supporting buoyancy in the markets.

“Sustainability of economic recovery and Q3FY21 earnings are likely to play important roles for domestic markets in the near term. However, considering the rich valuations and threats from rising input costs, a broad-based rally might not be sustained," said Binod Modi, head, strategy, Reliance Securities.

Ashwin Ramarathinam contributed to this story.

