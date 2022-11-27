Markets see decline in volatility despite risky global environment

The fall in Vix from a high of 15.55 on Monday to a low of 13 on Thursday has sharply driven down the prices or premiums of options as perceptions of risk abate amid global headwinds. The price of the 18,300 Nifty put option, which protects an investor’s portfolio in case the Nifty tumbles below 18,300, fell a whopping 82% from ₹187 to just ₹33 a share (50 shares make one contract) over three days. The low price might disincentivise traders from selling options.

