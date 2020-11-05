Markets see the bright side to US election frenzy

Gold and copper experienced wild rides in response to movement in the dollar, with bullion fluctuating after trading between a gain of 0.4% and a loss of 1.4%. Oil surged 4.2% to over $39 a barrel after fluctuating in $2-a-barrel range for much of the session. A victory by Biden could pave the way for the roll-out of more stimulus that could lift equity and commodity markets—particularly gold, which benefits from a weaker dollar due to money printing—in the near term. It could also lead to stricter regulation of shale drillers and also signal a detente with Iran, which would unleash millions of barrels a day in fresh crude exports