Markets seek growth boost

India’s equity markets have had a dream run despite a battered economy, taking on the tag of being one of the most expensive markets globally. Even as indices have soared, the recovery of the economy is said to be K-shaped with a wide gap between firms which bounced back smartly and those falling by the way side. It is this gap that the market hopes the Centre will try to bridge in the Union budget on 1 February. If experts are to be believed, markets want the finance minister to not let the fiscal deficit be a constraint and, instead, spend to bring the economy back without the deep scars from the pandemic. In an exclusive Mint webinar on Wednesday, Neelkanth Mishra, India strategist, Credit Suisse; and Vetri Subramaniam, head of equity, UTI Mutual Fund; batted for a better quality of expenditure instead of just spending more. Along with Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist, HSBC; and R. Sivakumar, head, fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund; they expect not just a short-term fix, but more of a medium-term solution for growth from the budget. Some of the measures suggested include an urban safety net along the lines of rural job guarantee scheme, faster privatization of government entities, rebalancing expenditure for sectors that need the most support and an expansion in capital expenditure.

Bhandari hopes that the government will keep expenditure as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) at an elevated level for FY22. For FY21, she estimates it to be around 15%. While Bhandari favoured a social support system for urban unemployed along the lines of the rural job guarantee scheme, Subramaniam said that using direct benefit transfer will be beneficial. “This is an unequal recovery. If you don’t use fiscal means now for inequality of recovery, when will you do so?" Subramaniam asked.

While experts want the government to increase capex, they recognized that historically, government spending, especially discretionary costs, has fallen short of targets. Even so, capex would go a long way in creating jobs and have a multiplier effect on the potential growth of the economy. Bhandari said the government tends to spend towards replacement capital expenditure. In other words, spending on maintenance of infrastructure also lifts output. Given the lockdowns in 2020, such spending was curtailed and the next fiscal year may need more to make up.

Mishra of Credit Suisse said the government has little room in terms of discretionary spending, given that 80% of its expenditure is fixed in nature. Therefore, the Centre stands a better chance of succeeding to boost the economy through measures that would directly put money into the hands of Indians rather than indirectly, experts said.

“The reality is that the government is not very good at spending at scale and speed. The tactic that worked in 2009 was putting money in everyone’s pockets or making sure they have a lot left over after paying taxes. This is a swifter way in moving money," Subramaniam of UTI Mutual Fund said.

Even as the government seeks to boost spending, it will have to find ways to finance it. Mishra and Subramaniam said that faster privatization of government entities would also benefit the Centre. “More strategic approach, more of a medium-term approach, more of a change in how the government approaches disinvestment is something that would be perhaps a lot more supportive to the market," Mishra added.

Experts hoped the government would refrain from taxing the capital markets and might consider lowering indirect taxes in areas where it can. While the Centre will see a boost in its tax revenues because of economic recovery, much of its deficit would be financed through bond market borrowing. Sivakumar of Axis Mutual fund said the government’s borrowing in FY22 may not have the full support of a loose monetary policy. As such, a deficit of 5-5.5% has been priced in by the markets. “A 5.5% of GDP fiscal deficit is priced in. The question is, can they bring it lower or if they go for a big growth budget, how higher can it be? That would really set the tone for the markets."

Sivakumar said the budget for FY22 may set the tone for the next two-three years in terms of fiscal policy. That will have implications for monetary policy as well. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already indicated that it would begin to normalize its monetary policy operations. The benchmark 10-year bond yield has hardly drifted down despite record amount of liquidity being pumped in by RBI last year in the wake of the pandemic. Bhandari said RBI may continue to roll back its liquidity support in FY22, given the potential pressure on inflation, but may keep policy rates unchanged to support the growth recovery.

Mishra said the government may surprise on fiscal deficit positively. “In many ways, the challenge for the government is going to be how much to spend and, therefore, I am of the view that the government may actually positively surprise on the fiscal side."

Although the equity market is nervous ahead of the budget, experts said some amount of cooling off after a huge rally in the past year is nothing to fret about.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via