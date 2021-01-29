Markets seek growth boost

India’s equity markets have had a dream run despite a battered economy, taking on the tag of being one of the most expensive markets globally. Even as indices have soared, the recovery of the economy is said to be K-shaped with a wide gap between firms which bounced back smartly and those falling by the way side. It is this gap that the market hopes the Centre will try to bridge in the Union budget on 1 February. If experts are to be believed, markets want the finance minister to not let the fiscal deficit be a constraint and, instead, spend to bring the economy back without the deep scars from the pandemic. In an exclusive Mint webinar on Wednesday, Neelkanth Mishra, India strategist, Credit Suisse; and Vetri Subramaniam, head of equity, UTI Mutual Fund; batted for a better quality of expenditure instead of just spending more. Along with Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist, HSBC; and R. Sivakumar, head, fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund; they expect not just a short-term fix, but more of a medium-term solution for growth from the budget. Some of the measures suggested include an urban safety net along the lines of rural job guarantee scheme, faster privatization of government entities, rebalancing expenditure for sectors that need the most support and an expansion in capital expenditure.