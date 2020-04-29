Indian stock markets are likely to be choppy in Wednesday's trading session. Asian shares were cautiously higher as investors paused ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision while oil prices jumped on hopes demand will pick up as many countries lift some of the covid-19-related restrictions.

SGX Nifty, up 0.5%, suggests a firm opening for Indian equities.

In early Asian trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2% for its third straight day of gains.

Japan's markets were closed for a public holiday.

Australia climbed 0.2% and South Korea rose 0.3%. New Zealand shares slipped 0.6%.

Markets were looking for any forward guidance from the US Federal Reserve, which is due to issue a policy statement at the close of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday.

Analysts said it was unlikely the Fed would make further major policy moves, given the scope and depth of its efforts to counter the economic damage caused by the covid-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 lost 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4%.

Back home, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd plan to resume production from May, said three people directly aware of the development, more than a month after a covid-19-induced lockdown forced the country’s top two automakers to suspend operations.

Large- to mid-sized household goods makers and their distributors have become wary of selling goods to Future group’s EasyDay and Big Bazaar chain stores, with some of these companies saying that they are facing unusually long delays in receiving payments for the supply of goods. As such, some of them are selling limited inventory until the outstandings are cleared.

Bad loans could potentially rise for Indian lenders because of the covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, according to internal stress tests conducted by HDFC Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd.

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net loss of ₹1,388 crore for the three months to March owing to higher provisions. The bank had reported net profit of ₹1,505 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

In currencies, the dollar weakened against the Japanese yen to 106.60 on concerns the coronavirus could spread further than previously thought if businesses reopened prematurely.

The euro was up 0.2% at $1.0840 though the euro index eased after Fitch cut Italy's credit rating to BBB-, just one notch above "junk" status.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies fell 0.1%.

In commodities, US crude jumped 9% to $13.44 per barrel, and Brent was up 1% at $20.65. US crude was trading above $50 a barrel just in February.

Gold was a shade weaker at $1,706.32 an ounce.

