Markets seen firm; RIL and HUL shares in focus ahead of Q4 results

Indian markets are likely edge higher in Thursday's trading session on firm global cues. SGX Nifty, up 2.15%, also suggests a positive opening for Indian equities.

Asian shares gained in early deals, tracking Wall Street's rally after positive trial results of an experimental covid-19 treatment, a US Federal Reserve pledge to shore up the economy and a jump in oil prices.

A top US health official said Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir is likely to become the standard of care for covid-19 after early results from a clinical trial showed it helped certain patients recover more quickly.

Investors expect the ensuing virus treatments to be critical in helping countries emerge from self-imposed lockdowns aimed at curbing the outbreak.

The US economy suffered its sharpest decline in 11 years, with first-quarter gross domestic product contracting 4.8%, marking the end of the longest US economic expansion on record.

At the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting, the Fed left key interest rates near zero while chairman Jerome Powell warned the economy would drop at an "unprecedented rate" in the current quarter.

However, Powell also said the economy would pick up as restrictions were lifted and vowed the central bank would continue to support the recovery.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.21%, the S&P 500 gained 2.66% and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.57%.

Back home, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd and Hindustan Unilever will be in focus as both the index heavyweights will announce March quarter results today.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) will soon begin selling its stake in Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) estimated to be worth almost ₹29,850 crore ($3.9 billion), a person aware of the development said. GSK received the shares earlier this month in return for the sale of its Indian consumer business to HUL.

India is set to announce guidelines for a staggered exit from the 40-day-long lockdown starting 4 May, setting the stage for a revival in economic activity that has ground to a standstill since last month. The home ministry is set to share details of the guidelines that will initially ease curbs in green zones, or districts that have not reported coronavirus cases in 28 days.

Meanwhile, the safe-haven dollar took a hit from rising risk appetite and the Fed's pledge to shore up the US economy.

The dollar index, tracking the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.3%, with the euro up 0.5% to $1.0872. Benchmark US 10-year notes fell 2/32 in price to yield 0.6143%, down from 0.61% late on Tuesday.

Oil prices surged more than 10% after US crude stockpiles grew less than expected and gasoline posted a surprise draw, feeding optimism that fuel consumption would recover as some European countries and US states ease coronavirus lockdowns.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $15.06 a barrel, jumping $2.72, or 22%. Brent crude futures settled at $22.54 a barrel, up $2.08, or 10.2%.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

