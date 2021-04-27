Markets seen flat ahead of US Fed meet; Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Maruti in focus

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has capped the tenure of managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) and whole-time directors (WTDs) of private banks at 15 years from the date of appointment. For CEOs who are part of the promoter group or large shareholder, the tenure is capped at 12 years. The age cap for chairman and independent directors has been set at 75 years.

