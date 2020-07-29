Markets seen mixed ahead of US Fed meet; RIL, Bharti, financial stocks in focus

Gold is up over $125 per ounce in little more than a week as investors bet the Federal Reserve will reaffirm its super-accommodative policies at its two-day meeting ending on Wednesday, and perhaps signal a tolerance for higher inflation in the long run. Bullion pulled back from an all-time high reached earlier. Gold surged to a record high of $1,980.57 per ounce earlier, but prices retreated as much as 3.7% later in the session as investors booked profits and the dollar bounced back.