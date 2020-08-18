Markets seen mixed; Bandhan Bank, telecom shares in focus

Indian markets are likely to be mixed on Tuesday, while trends in the SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening for the benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,050.78, up 173.44 points or 0.46% and the Nifty closed at 11,259.4, up 81 points or 0.72%.

Asian equities were mixed in the early deals while Nasdaq benchmark hit a fresh record while oil prices perked up on Chinese demand and hopes Sino-US trade tensions were easing.

On Wall Street, Nvidia Corp was among the top boosts to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq for the day, surging 6.7% to a record high after analysts raised their price targets ahead of the chipmaker's quarterly results on Wednesday.

In June, the Nasdaq became the first of the major Wall Street indexes to recoup its coronavirus losses. The Dow Jones index, however, was weighed down by losses to financial and industrial stocks.

Two US-based law firms have announced independent investigations to build securities-fraud class-action lawsuits against HDFC Bank Ltd. The investigations by Rosen Law Firm and Schall Law Firm follow allegations that India’s largest private sector lender may have issued materially misleading business information to its investors.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the government must state its position on whether adjusted gross revenue-related dues of bankrupt Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) should be recovered from Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd since it has been using RCom’s spectrum since 2016. The SC will hear the case today.

Bandhan Bank Ltd on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India has withdrawn the restrictions it had imposed on the remuneration of its chief executive in 2018. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, the 59-year-old CEO of the bank, had received a remuneration of ₹2.1 crore in FY20.

RBL Bank's board of directors will meet on August 20 to approve raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

Major companies which will announce June quarter earnings today are Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hindustan Aeronautics and JK Cement.

Oil prices rose on hopes of a rebound in Chinese demand after two state-owned firms tentatively booked tankers to transport at least 20 million barrels of U.S. crude for August and September despite ongoing Sino-American tensions.

Crude prices were also buoyed by reports that OPEC+ producers almost fully complied in July with their global production cut accord.

Brent crude settled up 57 cents, or 1.3%, to $45.87 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 88 cents, or 2.1 %, to $42.41 a barrel.

Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve releases minutes from its latest policy meeting. Speculation is rife that the Fed will adopt an average inflation target, which would seek to push inflation above 2% for some time. That view, combined with massive new debt supply, caused a sharp increase in longer-term bond yields last week, with 30-year yields rising 21 basis points as the curve steepened.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 6/32 in price to yield 0.6915%, from 0.709% late on Friday, while the dollar index fell 0.215%, with the euro up 0.24% to $1.187.

Safe haven gold closed higher after Berkshire Hathaway also disclosed a stake in Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp, one of the world's largest mining companies.

Spot gold added 2.1% to $1,984.13 an ounce. US gold futures gained 2.01% to $1,975.90 an ounce.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

