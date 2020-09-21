Markets seen rangebound; Agriculture companies, Future Enterprises in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed what he called a “watershed moment" after the government managed to get two controversial farm bills voted through in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, overriding strident opposition demands for scrutiny by a house committee. Modi said the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, would transform agriculture and empower millions of farmers after the bills were approved by a voice vote amid disruptions. Farm and agri-related stocks are likely to be in focus today.