Markets seen rangebound amid rising covid cases; Wipro, Bajaj Auto in focus

MUMBAI: Indian stock markets are likely to be ranged on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 48,803.68, up 259.62 points or 0.53%. The Nifty closed at 14,581.45, up 76.65 points or 0.53%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were largely lower in Friday trade.

Overnight, US stocks jumped to record highs with retail sales and weekly jobless claims data signalling an accelerating recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes dropped the most since February.

Back home, investors will watch out the covid situation as daily virus infections crossed the 200,000 mark on Thursday.

Within 48 hours of re-opening bookings for its electric scooter Chetak, Bajaj Auto on Thursday put the brakes as it stopped taking bookings due to supply chain uncertainties. The company had received an overwhelming response after the bookings were opened on April 13, which was also the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, and customers were able to book Chetak online on a first come first serve basis.

Wipro reported 4QFY21 revenue growth of 3% QoQ in constant currency terms in IT Services, near the higher end of its guidance band.

Tata Motors is running operations at its Pune plant with a limited number of work force. The Pune plants makes Harrier, Safari, trucks and buses.

Meanwhile, oil prices were lower in early deals, with international benchmark Brent crude futures at $66.91 per barrel.

(Bloomberg contributed to the story)

