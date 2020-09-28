Markets seen ranged; Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Vodafone Idea in focus

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) will upgrade its existing 3G customers across all markets to 4G network in a phased manner to provide faster data speeds and services using Vi GIGAnet technology, the Birla group company said in a statement on Sunday. The announcement follows the company’s efforts to integrate the brands Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd and consolidate their networks, two years after the merger in August 2018.