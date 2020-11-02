Markets seen ranged; RIL, ICICI Bank, auto shares in focus

Indian stocks are likely to be ranged on Monday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for the benchmark share indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,614.07, down 135.78 points or 0.34%. The Nifty was at 11,642.40, down 28.40 points or 0.24%.

Oil prices hit five-month lows and shares extended losses on worries about global demand as many economies slid back into coronavirus-induced lockdowns while upcoming US presidential elections led to heightened caution.

Risk appetite has taken a hit in the past week on the back of rising coronavirus cases and lockdowns, fears of the prospect of a tightly contested US presidential election, absence of a pre-election US fiscal stimulus and gloomy corporate outlook.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 500,000 last week with Europe crossing the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections. The United Kingdom is grappling with more than 20,000 new cases a day while a record surge of US cases is killing up to 1,000 people a day.

Reliance Industries reported consolidated business EBITDA decline of 14% year-on-year in September quarter. It saw gross refining margin (GRM) of $5.7 per barrel in Q2. RJio’s revenue grew 6% led by 3% average revenue per user (ARPU) and subscriber growth each, while Reliance Retail's net revenues were flat but added a net 125 new stores despite lockdown.

Passenger vehicle sales in India accelerated in October for the third straight month this fiscal year, buoyed by demand during the festivals of Navratri and Dussehra, as well as a steady recovery in economic activity since lockdown curbs were eased. Wholesales, or factory dispatches, reported by carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd (TKM) and Honda Cars India Ltd, suggest the industry has recorded a 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in October.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank said business momentum re-bounded sharply in the second quarter. Its retail loan book grew 6% sequentially during July-September and 12.8% year-on-year. The bank’s management said that disbursement in housing loans during the second quarter crossed pre-pandemic levels while auto loans remained the same.

Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Sunday said a Singapore emergency arbitrator’s order barring the sale of its assets to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd is not enforceable under Indian law and is not binding on the company.

HDFC, NTPC, Cadila Healthcare and ZEEL are few major companies that will report their September quarter earnings today.

In primary markets, shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank will make stock markets debut with an issue price of ₹33 a piece. The ₹518-crore public issue was subscribed 1.95 times during 20-22 October share sale.

Fresh coronavirus-induced lockdowns have raised concerns over the outlook for fuel consumption, sending Brent crude LCOC1 to a low of $35.74 per barrel, a level not seen since late May. US crude went as low as $33.64.

Ahead of the last campaign weekend, Republican President Donald Trump trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls partly because of widespread disapproval of Trump's handling of the coronavirus.

In currencies, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar slipped 0.4% to go below 70 US. cents for the first time since July. It was last at $0.7007. The Japanese yen strengthened a bit to 104.57 per dollar, while the British pound was last a shade weaker at $1.2927. The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1639.

That left the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers, up 0.08%.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via